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Rupee opens 7 paise lower at 95.06 against US dollar

The Indian rupee opened at 95.06 against the US dollar, weakened by crude oil price volatility and foreign investor selling. Despite nearly $25 billion in outflows, the rupee has remained stable due to central bank interventions. Market focus now shifts to RBI policy and US-Iran negotiations.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated2 Jun 2026, 09:05 AM IST
Rupee opens 7 paise lower at 95.06 against the US dollar
Rupee opens 7 paise lower at 95.06 against the US dollar(Pixabay)
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The Indian rupee opened 7 paise weaker at 95.06 against the US dollar on Tuesday, 2 June, amid continued volatility in crude oil prices driven by uncertainty surrounding US-Iran negotiations and sustained foreign investor selling in Indian equities.

Market participants noted that despite ongoing portfolio outflows and crude oil prices hovering near $ 100 per barrel, the rupee has largely avoided sharp depreciation in recent sessions, supported by the central bank's active intervention in the foreign exchange market.

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According to exchange data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold nearly $2.5 billion worth of Indian equities over the past two trading sessions. Since the outbreak of the Iran conflict in late February, cumulative foreign outflows from Indian stocks have reached almost $25 billion.

Also Read | Rupee depreciation blunts India bond's appeal for foreign investors

Brent crude oil prices

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices retained most of the gains from the previous session in early trading on Tuesday, as uncertainty persisted over the future of US-Iran talks.

US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that discussions with Iran were continuing. However, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported that Tehran had suspended indirect negotiations with Washington, adding to concerns over global oil supply and price stability.

Also Read | Rupee opens 3 paise higher at 94.97 against US dollar

India's economic fundamentals

According to market experts, India's economic fundamentals remain resilient despite growing global uncertainties. Recent data showed that industrial production expanded 4.9% in April, while manufacturing output rose 6.2%, indicating that domestic growth momentum remains intact even under a revised statistical series.

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However, analysts note that investor sentiment is being shaped largely by developments in the Middle East. Fresh military exchanges involving Iran and ongoing Israeli operations in Lebanon have kept energy markets on edge. At the same time, diplomatic efforts continue, with US President Donald Trump expressing optimism about progress in talks with Iran and the possibility of extending the truce and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Experts said this mix of geopolitical risks and diplomatic optimism helped keep the rupee largely stable at 94.99 per dollar on Monday.

Going forward, markets will focus on the RBI's 5 June policy decision and ongoing India-US trade negotiations, both of which could influence currency movements and investor sentiment in the near term.

Also Read | Crude oil prices continue to rise amid ongoing US-Iran talks; brent near $95/bbl

Rupee Outlook

Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors, said that technically, the 95.50–95.75 zone continues to act as strong resistance for USDINR, while the 94.50 region is expected to provide support on the downside. As long as crude oil prices remain under control and global risk sentiment does not deteriorate significantly, the pair is likely to trade within the near-term 94.50–95.50 range.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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