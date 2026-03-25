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Rupee opens 8 paise lower at 93.95 against US Dollar, hovers around record low level

On March 25, the Indian rupee traded at 93.95 against the US Dollar, nearing record lows. A small recovery was noted due to falling oil prices, yet ongoing geopolitical tensions and a decline in PMI indicate persistent economic challenges for India amidst uncertainty.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated25 Mar 2026, 09:39 AM IST
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Rupee opens 8 paisa lower at 93.95 against US Dollar, hovers around record low level
Rupee opens 8 paisa lower at 93.95 against US Dollar, hovers around record low level (Bloomberg)
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The Indian rupee began trading at 93.95 against the US Dollar on Thursday, March 25, but remains close to its record lows near 94 against the dollar.

On Wednesday, March 24 the currency appreciated slightly due to increased optimism about easing tensions between the US and Iran, despite mixed reports; however, market fluctuations led to most of that gain being surrendered, resulting in only a small increase by the end of the day.

On Tuesday, March 24, the Indian rupee experienced a slight recovery, ending 12 paise stronger and breaking its streak of three consecutive days at record lows. This rebound occurred as global indicators became mixed, providing the currency with some relief after facing significant pressure recently.

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Also Read | Rupee crosses 94/$ mark for first time, set for worst FY fall since 2014

The primary factor supporting the rupee was the decline in oil prices. Brent crude, which had risen to nearly $114 the previous week, fell closer to the $100 mark, while WTI crude dropped below $88, experiencing a sharp decline during the session.

According to experts, yet, the uncertainty persists. Although markets responded optimistically to hopes for de-escalation, the situation remains unresolved. Iran’s refusal to confirm any ongoing discussions with the United States continues to fuel uncertainty. This indicates that geopolitical risks are still very real, and any adverse news could swiftly shift sentiment.

The influence is apparent in India’s economic landscape. The impact of global tensions is now evident in local data as well. HSBC’s India Composite PMI experienced a significant decline, falling to 56.5 in March from 58.9, which was below expectations. This represents the slowest growth rate since October 2022, with both manufacturing and services experiencing a slowdown.

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In simpler terms, the global conflict is not only impacting markets but also hindering business activity in India. This adds yet another layer of complexity, believes market experts.

Also Read | Rupee hits record low at 93.84 against US Dollar as US-Iran war escalates

Rupee outlook

According to Amit Pabari, MD, Research Team, CR Forex Advisors, the rupee has found some near-term stability, supported by softer oil prices and a weaker dollar, but underlying risks still remain.Uncertainty around the Middle East situation continues to keep the currency vulnerable to sudden swings.

“Technically, 93.90–94.00 is likely to act as a strong psychological resistance, while 92.80–93.00 may offer support,” added Pabari.

Also Read | Rupee touches record low of 93.60. Can it further depreciate to 100 per dollar?

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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