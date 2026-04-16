Rupee opens 9 paise higher at 93.28 against US dollar amid US-Iran peace talks hopes

The Indian rupee opened 9 paise higher at 93.28 against the US dollar on Thursday, April 16, as optimism around a potential Iran ceasefire offered support, though gains were capped by persistent dollar demand from importers and companies with overseas borrowings.
After a recent rally driven by measures from the central bank, the rupee has largely stabilised around the 93 level, with intraday movements in recent sessions remaining limited to a narrow 30–35 paisa range and openings generally subdued.
Analysts indicate that hopes for a prolonged truce between the US and Iran have diminished fears of additional geopolitical tensions, contributing to the stabilization of global markets. Nonetheless, persistent dollar purchases—particularly from oil marketing firms—have limited further gains.
Though declining crude oil prices have offered some respite by reducing pressure on India's import expenses, this has been largely counterbalanced by hedging activities and consistent demand for the dollar, resulting in the rupee remaining within a fixed range.
According to experts, the Strait of Hormuz continues to remain a critical chokepoint for global oil supply, and any disruption could quickly reverse the current stability in prices. While diplomatic efforts are underway, the outcome of these talks will be crucial in determining the near-term direction of oil markets. Even if a ceasefire is achieved, experts caution that oil prices may not ease immediately, as supply chains and logistics will take time to rebalance.
They highlight that for an oil-import-dependent country like India, the equation remains straightforward: higher oil prices lead to increased dollar demand, which in turn puts pressure on the rupee.
Despite some easing in global concerns, domestic factors have added to the challenge. India’s wholesale inflation surged to 3.88% in March from 2.13% in February, exceeding expectations of 3% and marking the fastest pace of increase in over two years, reflecting rising cost pressures in the economy.
Amit Pabari, MD, Research Team, CR Forex Advisors, said that while the immediate geopolitical stress has eased, the underlying risks haven’t disappeared especially with oil and inflation still in play. This creates a market that is calm on the surface, but cautious underneath.
“USD/INR is likely to find a firm base in the 92.20–92.50 zone. On the upside, the pair may gradually edge higher towards 93.50–94.00 levels as the market rebuilds its directional bias,” said Pabari.
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