Rupee opens at a record low of 83.51 against the US dollar
Rupee opened 6 paise lower at 83.51 a dollar as against the previous close of 83.45.
The Indian rupee opened at a record low against the US dollar on Tuesday weighed down by the broader rally in the greenback and a spike in US Treasury yields. The local unit opened 6 paise lower at 83.51 a dollar as against the previous close of 83.45.
