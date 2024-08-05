Rupee opens at record low of 83.78 against the US dollar

  • Rupee opened 3 paise lower at 83.78 a dollar, its lifetime low level, as against its previous close of 83.75.

Ankit Gohel
Published5 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Indian rupee opened at a record low against the US dollar on Monday weighed down by worries that the risk off prompted by US recession worries could lead to foreign outflows. The rupee opened at 83.78 a dollar compared to its previous close of 83.75, and slipped past the lifetime low of 83.7525 hit on Friday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, dropped 1.15% to 103.22.

Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, opened with major cuts on Monday following a slump in Asian markets.

Global equities crashed, with the US and Asian markets witnessing a sharp selloff, as the weak US jobs report stoked concerns of US recession and prompted investors to pile into US Treasuries.

Worries of foreign outflows from India and other emerging markets also weighed on rupee.

The sharp selloff may prompt the Reserve Bank of India to let USD/INR move higher to 83.90, a trader at a public sector bank told Reuters.

On Friday, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth 3,310 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of 2,965.94 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

“The Indian Rupee has remained largely south of the 83.70 levels despite the weakening of the US dollar, which saw the dollar index fall to around 103. Meanwhile, the Chinese Yuan appreciated by 1.5%, and the Japanese Yen rose by more than 4% against the dollar, both of which are favorable developments for the Rupee. Additionally, oil prices saw an 11% correction, a significant positive for the Rupee considering India is the world's second-largest oil importer. However, despite these favorable conditions, the Rupee has not appreciated, likely due to the Reserve Bank of India capping its movement,” said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex Advisors.

In the short term, he expects the rupee to trade within the range of 83.75 to 83.90.

In the global currency markets, Japan’s yen was up nearly 1% at 145.11 per dollar after touching its highest since mid-January of 144.76 earlier in the session.

The yen is up 10% against the dollar in just over three weeks, driven in part by the Bank of Japan's interest rate rise last week and an unwinding of yen-funded carry trades.

US recession fears increased expectations of a big US Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:5 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST
