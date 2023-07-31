Rupee opens flat at 82.22 against the US dollar2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 09:21 AM IST
The dollar index rose to 101.72 against the basket of currencies from the previous close of 101.62.
The Indian rupee opened marginally higher by 3 paise against the US dollar on Monday tracking gains in Asian peers after better-than-expected economic data from China. The local currency opened at 82.22 a dollar as compared to its Friday’s close of 82.25.
