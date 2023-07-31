comScore
Rupee opens flat at 82.22 against the US dollar
The Indian rupee opened marginally higher by 3 paise against the US dollar on Monday tracking gains in Asian peers after better-than-expected economic data from China. The local currency opened at 82.22 a dollar as compared to its Friday’s close of 82.25.

The dollar index rose to 101.72 against the basket of currencies from the previous close of 101.62. The offshore yuan rose to 7.14 to the dollar, helped by the China PMI reading and another daily fix by the country's central bank that indicated support for the currency.

Data showed China's manufacturing activity fell for a fourth straight month in July, albeit at a slower pace.

The People's Bank of China set the daily yuan mid-point at 7.1305 against 7.1524 estimated by Reuters.

Meanwhile, investors will focus on US ISM manufacturing and services data due this week, alongside the private payrolls and non-farm payrolls readings. 

“Rupee is expected to appreciate today amid softness in the US dollar. The drop in US core PCE numbers to 4.1% YoY from previous record of 4.6% in May has eased the rate hike fears in September. The CME FedWatch toll suggests more than 80% probability of pause in the September meeting," ICICI Direct.

USDINR is likely to face the hurdle near 82.40 and move back towards 82.10. Only a move above 82.40 would open the doors for the next key resistance at 82.60. On the downside a move below 82.10 it would weaken towards 81.90, it added.

Crude oil prices fell, supporting the local currency.

Brent crude futures fell 0.54% to $84.53 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.41% to $80.25 a barrel.

On the domestic front, the Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened flat on Monday.

On Friday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth 1,023.91 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of 1,634.37 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 09:40 AM IST
