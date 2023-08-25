comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 25 2023 09:30:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.75 -0.42%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 963.55 -0.56%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 612 0.19%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 574.4 -0.4%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 409.95 -0.62%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Rupee opens flat at 82.58 against the US dollar ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech
Back

Rupee opens flat at 82.58 against the US dollar ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech

 1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 09:11 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six developed-market peers, pushed as high as 104.20 in Asia, a level last seen in early June. The yield on the 10-year US treasury rose at 4.25%.

Rupee opened at 82.58 as compared to previous close of 82.57 a dollar.Premium
Rupee opened at 82.58 as compared to previous close of 82.57 a dollar.

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower against the US dollar on Friday, snapping three-day gaining streak, as the dollar index reached near two-month high amid cautiousness ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech. The local currency opened at 82.58 as compared to previous close of 82.57 a dollar.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six developed-market peers, pushed as high as 104.20 in Asia, a level last seen in early June. The yield on the 10-year US treasury rose at 4.25%.

On Thursday, the rupee appreciated 12 paise to end at 82.57 a dollar.

Investors will focus on Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium later in the day for clues on further interest rate trajectory and what the central bank makes of the recent sell off in the US Treasuries.

“Rupee is likely to depreciate today amid strong dollar and risk aversion in the global markets. Dollar is gaining strength on hawkish comments from Fed officials and as data showed number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined last week, signaling tight labor market conditions," said ICICI Direct in a note.

It expects USDINR to hold the support near 82.35 level and rise towards 82.75 levels.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices rose, pressurizing the rupee. Brent crude gained 0.29% to $83.60 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.30% to $79.29 a barrel.

On the domestic front, the benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty were trading lower in the pre-opening session.

On Thursday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought Indian shares worth 1,524.87 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of 5,796.61 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 09:38 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App