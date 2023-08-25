Rupee opens flat at 82.58 against the US dollar ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 09:11 AM IST
The US dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six developed-market peers, pushed as high as 104.20 in Asia, a level last seen in early June. The yield on the 10-year US treasury rose at 4.25%.
The Indian rupee opened marginally lower against the US dollar on Friday, snapping three-day gaining streak, as the dollar index reached near two-month high amid cautiousness ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech. The local currency opened at 82.58 as compared to previous close of 82.57 a dollar.
