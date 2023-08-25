The Indian rupee opened marginally lower against the US dollar on Friday, snapping three-day gaining streak, as the dollar index reached near two-month high amid cautiousness ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech. The local currency opened at 82.58 as compared to previous close of 82.57 a dollar.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six developed-market peers, pushed as high as 104.20 in Asia, a level last seen in early June. The yield on the 10-year US treasury rose at 4.25%.

On Thursday, the rupee appreciated 12 paise to end at 82.57 a dollar.

Investors will focus on Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium later in the day for clues on further interest rate trajectory and what the central bank makes of the recent sell off in the US Treasuries.

“Rupee is likely to depreciate today amid strong dollar and risk aversion in the global markets. Dollar is gaining strength on hawkish comments from Fed officials and as data showed number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined last week, signaling tight labor market conditions," said ICICI Direct in a note.

It expects USDINR to hold the support near 82.35 level and rise towards 82.75 levels.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices rose, pressurizing the rupee. Brent crude gained 0.29% to $83.60 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.30% to $79.29 a barrel.

On the domestic front, the benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty were trading lower in the pre-opening session.

On Thursday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought Indian shares worth ₹1,524.87 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of ₹5,796.61 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

Catch Live Market Updates here