Rupee opens flat at 82.81 against the US dollar ahead of RBI policy1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 09:28 AM IST
While the RBI is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, more focus will be on statements from RBI to get the clues on future rate trajectory.
The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Thursday ahead of the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy. The local currency opened at 82.81 a dollar against the previous close of 82.82.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started