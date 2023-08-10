Rupee opens flat at 82.81 against the US dollar ahead of RBI policy

“Rupee is likely to appreciate today amid a soft dollar. Dollar is showing weakness ahead of inflation data from the US that could influence the path for Federal Reserve policy. Meanwhile, investors will remain cautious ahead of the RBI monetary policy decision, where the central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged. More focus will be on statements from RBI to get the clues on future rate trajectory," ICICI Direct said in a note.

