Rupee opens flat at 82.82 against the US dollar1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 09:18 AM IST
The US dollar index - which measures the currency against the euro, yen and four other counterparts - was little changed at 102.50 in the Asian morning, following a 0.47% rise in the previous session, Reuters reported.
The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Wednesday amid strength in the American currency and weak risk appetite. The local currency opened at 82.82 a dollar as compared to the previous close of 82.84.
