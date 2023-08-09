comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 09 2023 09:25:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 0.04%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.65 -0.4%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 609.15 0.32%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 414 -0.61%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 242.6 0.46%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Rupee opens flat at 82.82 against the US dollar
Back

The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Wednesday amid strength in the American currency and weak risk appetite. The local currency opened at 82.82 a dollar as compared to the previous close of 82.84.

The dollar remained held on to overnight gains against major peers amid safe-haven demand on risks from a floundering Chinese economy and downgrades for US banks.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against the euro, yen and four other counterparts - was little changed at 102.50 in the Asian morning, following a 0.47% rise in the previous session, Reuters reported.

“Rupee is likely to appreciate today amid expectation of a correction in the dollar after dovish comments from Fed official. However, sharp gains may be prevented on weak global market sentiments. Additionally, investors will closely monitor US CPI data and RBI monetary policy due tomorrow," ICICI Direct said in a note.

It expects USDINR to face hurdles near 82.95 and slip back till 82.70 level.

Investors now await the US inflation data due Thursday. Meanwhile, the RBI policy decision is due on Thursday, wherein the central bank is expected to keep policy rate unchanged but may retain the hawkish tone amid the recent jump in food prices.

Crude oil prices fell as concerns over slow demand from top crude importer China grew after bearish trade data.

Brent crude futures fell 0.21% to $85.99 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $82.73 a barrel, down 0.23%.

On the domestic front, the Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty were trading lower in the early session.

On Tuesday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth 711.34 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of 537.31 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 09:25 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout