Rupee opens flat at 82.93 against the US dollar1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST
The US dollar index was barely changed at 104.60, while Asian currencies and equities were mixed. Treasury yields climbed higher on Wednesday, with the two-year note touching 5.0264%, while ten-year yields held at 4.2881%.
The Indian rupee opened marginally lower against the US dollar on Wednesday amid a stronger greenback and a surge in crude oil prices. The local currency opened at 82.93 a dollar as compared to previous close of 82.92.
