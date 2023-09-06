Rupee opens flat at 83.02 against the US dollar

Rupee opens flat at 83.02 against the US dollar2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST
The dollar traded near a six-month peak on safe-haven demand as jitters over China and global growth dragged on risk sentiment. The dollar index rose 0.067% to 104.80 against a basket of currencies, not far off the six-month high of 104.90 it touched overnight.
The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Wednesday amid broader strength in the greenback and a sharp surge in crude oil prices. The local currency opened at 83.02 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.04.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started