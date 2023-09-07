Rupee opens flat at 83.12 against the US dollar1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST
The US dollar index, which gauges the strength of the greenback against a basket of currencies, was last 0.05% higher at 104.91, holding on to some of its gains from the previous session after scaling a six-month peak.
The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Thursday amid strength in American currency and surging crude oil prices. The local unit opened at 83.12 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 83.13.
