The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Wednesday amid surging US Treasury yields and rising crude oil prices. The local currency opened at 83.23 a dollar as against previous close of 83.23.

The dollar index was at 106.24, hovering close to its highest level since November 2022. The 10-year US Treasury yield was lower in Asia at 4.51% but remained close to its highest level since October 2007.

On Tuesday, the rupee ended 8 paise lower at 83.23 a dollar. The rupee hit its record level of 83.29 in October 2022.

Asian currencies were mostly weaker with the Korean won leading losses.

US Treasury yields have been elevated following hawkish commentary from some Federal Reserve officials, Reuters reported.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday that he saw a 40% chance of the US needing "meaningfully" higher rates to beat inflation.

“USDINR is expected to move higher towards 83.40 on strong dollar. The hawkish comments from the Fed members would also support the dollar to hold its gains. Further, equity outflows would also weigh on the rupee," ICICI Direct said in a note.

Meanwhile, investors will remain cautious ahead of key US GDP and core PCE data due later this week.

“USDINR is expected to move towards 83.40 , as long as it holds above the 83.00. Above 83 .40, it can test 83.50," ICICI Direct added.

Crude oil prices traded higher, pressurising the rupee.

Brent futures gained 0.94% to $94.84 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.94% to $91.24 a barrel.

On the domestic front, the Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading flat-to-lower in the pre-opening session.

On Tuesday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth ₹693.47 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of ₹714.75 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

