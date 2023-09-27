Rupee opens flat at 83.23 against the US dollar2 min read 27 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST
The dollar index was at 106.24, hovering close to its highest level since November 2022. The 10-year US Treasury yield was lower in Asia at 4.51% but remained close to its highest level since October 2007.
The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Wednesday amid surging US Treasury yields and rising crude oil prices. The local currency opened at 83.23 a dollar as against previous close of 83.23.
