Rupee opens flat at 96.25 against US dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat at 96.25 against the US dollar on Thursday, 16 July, as elevated crude oil prices and weakening market sentiment continued to weigh on the domestic currency.

The rupee has remained under pressure after renewed US-Iran hostilities triggered another rally in crude oil prices, raising concerns over India's import bill and inflation outlook.

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So far this month, the local currency has declined 1.7% and is edging closer to its record low of 96.96 per US dollar, touched in May.

According to a Reuters report, the support the rupee had received from the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) recent measures aimed at boosting dollar inflows has largely dissipated, leaving the currency increasingly exposed to the impact of higher oil prices.

A currency trader quoted by Reuters said the rupee's near-term outlook had improved when Brent crude retreated towards $70 per barrel and the RBI introduced steps to attract foreign currency inflows. However, the renewed surge in oil prices following the escalation in the Middle East has reversed that trend, putting fresh pressure on the domestic currency.

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Also Read | Crude oil prices rise for 4th session amid escalating US-Iran war

Foreign bond inflows lose momentum despite RBI measures Foreign investor appetite for Indian debt has moderated in recent weeks despite measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to attract overseas capital. According to market experts, foreign investors infused nearly $2.3 billion into Indian bonds during the first half of June, but inflows slowed to around $0.9 billion in the first half of July.

Analysts say the slowdown suggests that global investors are currently placing greater weight on geopolitical risks than on policy measures aimed at boosting capital inflows.

Middle East tensions keep oil markets on edge Market participants believe the escalating conflict in the Middle East remains the biggest overhang on the rupee. The United States recently carried out another round of strikes on Iran after reinstating a naval blockade on Iranian ports, intensifying concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supplies.

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With every escalation, crude oil prices have remained elevated, increasing concerns over India's import bill, inflation outlook and the rupee's trajectory, experts noted.

Proposed US tariff on Russian oil buyers adds fresh uncertainty Analysts also pointed to a revised bipartisan US Senate proposal that seeks to impose a 100% tariff on imports from the five largest buyers of Russian oil and gas, including India.

While the proposal is yet to become law and includes provisions allowing the US President to grant waivers, experts say it has added another layer of uncertainty. The concern stems from India's dependence on Russian crude, which accounted for nearly 50% of the country's oil imports in June, with purchases reaching a record 2.58 million barrels per day.

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Also Read | Rupee opens 3 paise higher at 96.17 against US dollar

Softer US dollar fails to support the rupee The US Dollar Index slipped to around 100.4, its lowest level in nearly a month, after softer-than-expected US inflation data strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve may refrain from raising interest rates in the near term.

June producer prices unexpectedly fell 0.3%, following weaker-than-expected consumer inflation data released earlier in the week, reinforcing signs of easing price pressures in the US economy.

Under normal market conditions, a weaker dollar would have offered support to the rupee. However, currency experts say concerns over elevated crude oil prices, slowing foreign capital inflows and persistent geopolitical tensions have outweighed the benefits of a softer greenback, leaving the Indian currency under pressure.

Rupee Outlook According to Amit Pabari, MD, Research Team, CR Forex Advisors, technically, the 95.80-96.00 resistance zone has been decisively breached, with USDINR now trading comfortably above it. As long as the pair sustains above this area, the path of least resistance remains higher. Immediate support is seen at 95.70-95.80, while the next upside target comes in at 96.40-96.50.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.