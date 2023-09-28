Rupee opens flat versus Wednesday's closing of 83.22 per dollar

Rupee opened flat versus Wednesday's closing of 83.22 per dollar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Reserve Bank of India may be selling US dollars in open market at around 83.22-83.25 rupee levels to prevent the Indian currency from heading towards a record low, reported Reuters quoting seven traders.

“The Reserve Bank of India also likely supplied dollars in the non-deliverable forward market before the spot market opened, five traders said," reported Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!