Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Rupee opens flat versus Wednesday's closing of 83.22 per dollar

Rupee opens flat versus Wednesday's closing of 83.22 per dollar

Livemint

  • Rupee opens flat versus Wednesday's closing of 83.22 per dollar

Rupee

Rupee opened flat versus Wednesday's closing of 83.22 per dollar.

The Reserve Bank of India may be selling US dollars in open market at around 83.22-83.25 rupee levels to prevent the Indian currency from heading towards a record low, reported Reuters quoting seven traders.

“The Reserve Bank of India also likely supplied dollars in the non-deliverable forward market before the spot market opened, five traders said," reported Reuters.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 28 Sep 2023, 09:55 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.