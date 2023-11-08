Rupee opens little changed at 83.25 against the US dollar amid drop in oil prices, US Treasury yields
The US dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.03% higher at 105.58. The 10-year US yield was down to 4.58%.
The Indian rupee opened little changed against the US dollar on Wednesday amid a sharp drop in crude oil prices overnight and a decline in US Treasury yields. The local unit opened at 83.25 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.26.
