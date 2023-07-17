The Indian rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar on Monday amid a steady greenback. The local currency opened 3 paise higher at 82.14 a dollar as compared to the previous close of 82.17.

Gains in domestic equities led by unabated foreign fund inflows supported the strength in local currency.

The dollar index was little changed after a gauge of greenback strength snapped a five-day losing streak Friday.

On Friday, the rupee snapped four sessions of gains to end 10 paise lower at 82.17 a dollar.

Crude oil prices fell after major Libyan fields resumed output, supporting the rupee.

Brent crude futures declined 0.89% to $79.16 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.86% to $74.77.

On the domestic front, the benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in the opening trade.

On Friday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought Indian shares worth ₹2,636.43 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net sold shares to the tune of ₹772.45 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

