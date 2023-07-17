Rupee opens marginally higher at 82.14 against the US dollar1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST
The dollar index was little changed after a gauge of greenback strength snapped a five-day losing streak Friday.
The Indian rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar on Monday amid a steady greenback. The local currency opened 3 paise higher at 82.14 a dollar as compared to the previous close of 82.17.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×