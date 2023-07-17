Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Rupee opens marginally higher at 82.14 against the US dollar

Rupee opens marginally higher at 82.14 against the US dollar

1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

  • The dollar index was little changed after a gauge of greenback strength snapped a five-day losing streak Friday.

Rupee opened 3 paise higher at 82.14 a dollar as compared to the previous close of 82.17.

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar on Monday amid a steady greenback. The local currency opened 3 paise higher at 82.14 a dollar as compared to the previous close of 82.17.

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar on Monday amid a steady greenback. The local currency opened 3 paise higher at 82.14 a dollar as compared to the previous close of 82.17.

Gains in domestic equities led by unabated foreign fund inflows supported the strength in local currency.

Gains in domestic equities led by unabated foreign fund inflows supported the strength in local currency.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The dollar index was little changed after a gauge of greenback strength snapped a five-day losing streak Friday.

On Friday, the rupee snapped four sessions of gains to end 10 paise lower at 82.17 a dollar.

Crude oil prices fell after major Libyan fields resumed output, supporting the rupee.

Brent crude futures declined 0.89% to $79.16 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.86% to $74.77.

On the domestic front, the benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in the opening trade.

On Friday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought Indian shares worth 2,636.43 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net sold shares to the tune of 772.45 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.