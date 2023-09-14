Rupee opens marginally higher at 82.97 against the US dollar1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST
The dollar index was flat at 104.78, roughly at the same level it was prior to the US inflation data. US Treasury yields jumped following the data, but retreated and are now at levels lower than before the inflation reading.
The Indian rupee opened 2 paise higher against the US dollar on Thursday amid a steady greenback after the higher-than-expected US inflation data. The local currency opened at 82.97 a dollar as compared to previous close of 82.99.
