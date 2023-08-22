Rupee opens marginally higher at 83.08 against the US dollar1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:09 AM IST
The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six developed-market counterparts, including the yen and euro - slipped 0.1 to 103.24, but remained not far from Friday's high of 103.68, a level not seen since June 12.
The Indian rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a recovery in other Asian currencies. The local currency opened at 83.08 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.11.
