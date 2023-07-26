Rupee opens marginally lower at 81.89 against the US dollar1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 09:49 AM IST
The dollar index inched higher, Asian currencies dropped and the two-year US yield reached 4.90% before the US Federal Reserve’ rate decision later on Wednesday
The Indian rupee opened marginally lower against the US dollar on Wednesday amid strength in the American currency. The local unit opened 2 paise lower at 81.89 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 81.87.
