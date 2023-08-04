comScore
Rupee opens marginally lower at 82.74 against the US dollar

 1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 09:17 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

The US dollar index, which gauges the currency against a basket of six counterparts, edged 0.07% lower to 102.38, easing from a four-week high against major peers ahead of the key jobs report that could influence the path for US interest rates.

Rupee opened 2 paise lower at 82.74 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 82.72.

The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Friday amid a steady greenback. The local currency opened 2 paise lower at 82.74 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 82.72.

However, the dollar edged higher to 142.64 yen, aided by the rise in long-term Treasury yields to a nearly nine-month high at 4.198% overnight. Among other currencies, Sterling rose 0.17% to $1.27305, while the euro ticked up 0.06% to $1.09585, Reuters reported.

On Thursday, the rupee hit the lowest in more than two months before closing at 82.72 against the dollar.

“Rupee is likely to appreciate today as US dollar retreated from its 4 week high after fresh economic data from US showed that economy is feeling the heat of aggressive rate hike," ICICI Direct said. 

The brokerage expects USDINR to face hurdle near 82.95 level and slip back till 82.50 level.

Crude oil prices rose and were set for their sixth week of gains, after Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged to cut output through next month.

Brent crude futures rose 0.09% to $85.22 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 0.18% to $81.70.

On the domestic front, the Indian equity benchmark indices , Sensex and Nifty traded higher.

On Thursday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth 317.46 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net bought shares to the tune of 1,729.19 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

Catch Live Market Updates here

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:20 AM IST
