Rupee opens marginally lower at 82.74 against the US dollar

Rupee opens marginally lower at 82.74 against the US dollar1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 09:17 AM IST
The US dollar index, which gauges the currency against a basket of six counterparts, edged 0.07% lower to 102.38, easing from a four-week high against major peers ahead of the key jobs report that could influence the path for US interest rates.
The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Friday amid a steady greenback. The local currency opened 2 paise lower at 82.74 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 82.72.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started