Rupee opens marginally lower at 83.05 against the US dollar2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 09:16 AM IST
The US dollar index last stood somewhat lower at 105.32, but still near Thursday’s six-month peak of 105.43.
The Indian rupee opened 2 paise lower against the US dollar on Friday weighed down by a stronger American currency overseas and rising crude oil prices. The local currency opened at 83.05 a dollar as against previous close of 83.03.
