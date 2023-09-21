Rupee opens marginally lower at 83.09 against the US dollar on hawkish Fed

Rupee opens marginally lower at 83.09 against the US dollar on hawkish Fed1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST
The US dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of rivals, rose to a six-month high of 105.68. The US 2-year yield climbed to 5.20% and the 10-year reached 4.45%, the highest since 2006 and 2007, respectively.
The Indian rupee opened 2 paise lower against the US dollar on Thursday amid a jump in US Treasury yields after the US Federal Reserve officials indicated that interest rates were likely to remain higher for longer. The local currency opened at 83.09 as compared to previous close of 83.07.
