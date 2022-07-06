Rupee plunges on worries over deficit

With India’s trade gap widening to a record, economists now expect the country’s current account deficit to widen to more than 3% of the GDP in FY23 from 1.2% in the previous year, further weighing on the domestic currency. The country’s trade deficit swelled to a record $25.63 billion in June as soaring global commodity prices raised the cost of oil and gold imports. “A sharp sell-off in EUR-USD due to recessionary fears triggered risk-off trend across global equities. A double whammy of weak equities and a strong dollar index caused the rupee to depreciate against the dollar. Low forward premium and offshore derivatives quoting a premium over onshore are signs of unwinding of the carry trade, which is a major headwind for the rupee," said Anindya Banerjee, vice-president, currency and interest rate derivatives, Kotak Securities.

