Rupee plunges to 10-month low of 82.18 against the US dollar on oil price worries1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 02:46 PM IST
The US dollar held close to a six-month peak on safe haven buying as jitters over China and global growth weighed on risk appetite. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was at 104.77, not far off the six-month high of 104.90 touched on Tuesday.
The Indian rupee depreciated 14 paise to hit a 10-month low level against the US dollar on Wednesday tracking losses in Asian peers and a sharp surge in crude oil prices.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message