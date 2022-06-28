Rupee plunges to a record low despite RBI intervention

“USD-INR breached the crucial 78.50 threshold mark of RBI today, majorly due to unwinding of the record $4.8 billion open interest that RBI might have sold in the futures earlier to curb the fall in rupee. Traders must have bought the same and sold it over the counter to gain arbitrage. However, the same must have been unwinded before the RBI’s fixing today in anticipation of a higher fixing, leading to a sharp up move in USD-INR during the first half," said Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex.