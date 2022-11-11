Rupee posts biggest single-day gain in nearly 4 years vs US dollar5 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 11:21 AM IST
- Rupee-dollar rate today: The dollar index tumbled 2.1% overnight to mark its worst session since December 2015
The Indian rupee surged today as the dollar plummeted after US inflation data came in cooler than expected, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve would consider pivoting from its hawkish monetary policy stance. The rupee rose to two-month high of 80.80 per dollar, compared to its previous close of 81.80. This is also rupee's biggest intraday percentage gain since December 2018, according to Reuters.