Rupee posts biggest single-day gain in nearly 4 years vs US dollar

“Rupee registers record gains of more than 1.25% at 80.70 as the dollar index plummets yesterday on biggest single day fall since 2009 near 108 on back of even lower than expected CPI data at 7.7% (YoY). This can help Fed's stance to curve from hawkish towards neutral. Other major currencies saw strong gains on the back of the dollar falling more than 2%," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities.