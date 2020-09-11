Rupee posts first weekly loss vs US dollar after four consecutive weekly gains

The rupee settled 7 paise lower at 73.53 against the US dollar today amid mixed cues. Weaker American dollar and lower crude oil price, however, lent some support to the rupee, helping it restrict losses to some extent.

Starting off the session on a tepid note, the Indian currency moved between a high of 73.40 and low of 73.61 to the US dollar during the session. It finally ended the day at 73.53, down 7 paise over its previous close.

On a weekly basis, the domestic currency lost 39 paise against the US dollar - the first weekly drop for the rupee after four successive weeks of gains.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14 per cent to 93.20.

"We are expecting the rupee to witness some consolidation, but trade with an upside bias in the near term. Although the sell-off in U.S. equities has been a dampener, we expect the dollar index to be subdued, which coupled with significant portfolio inflows should keep the rupee supported. However, any escalation in Indo-China tensions could add to the volatility and 72.80 on the rupee marks a near-term high for the pair," Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking Ltd

While, global crude oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.85 per cent to USD 39.72 per barrel.

"Indian rupee erased Thursday’s gain and marked the first weekly loss after four consecutive weekly gains," said Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE benchmark Sensex ended 14.23 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 38,854.55. The broader NSE Nifty rose 15.20 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 11,464.45.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹1,175.81 crore on a net basis on Friday, exchange data showed.

Meanwhile, India and China have agreed on a five-point road map including quick disengagement of troops and avoiding any action that could escalate tensions for resolving the four-month-long face-off in eastern Ladakh.

On COVID-19 front, a roadblock in coronavirus vaccine trials weighed on forex market sentiment, traders said.

Serum Institute of India has said it is putting on hold clinical trials of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine for which it has been enlisted to manufacture a billion doses. (With PTI inputs)





