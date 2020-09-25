Rupee rebounds after hitting a one-month low against US dollar

The rupee strengthened by as much as 24 paise to 73.66 against the US dollar, tracking gains in domestic equities . At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.76 against the US dollar, then gained further ground and touched 73.66 at day's high. On Thursday, the rupee dived 32 paise to touch a near one-month low of 73.90 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of six major peers, was flat around 94.350.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,885.69 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

There was some improvement in global risk sentiment today investors awaited news about the progress on US stimulus package.

News that Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are working on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that could be voted on next week, and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reiterated she is ready to negotiate on it with the White House helped to assuage some of those fears.

But the risk sentiment continues to remain fragile, says Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

"US jobless claims continue to remain elevated. The pace of economic recovery seems to be decelerating. The expectations and clamor for another fiscal stimulus bill is growing but the Democrats and Republicans still seem far from reaching common ground," he said.

The rupee came under pressure and weakened in line with broad USD strength this week. "USD/INR finally managed to break out of the 73.15-73.65 range which had been holding well for past few sessions. Today's weekly close will be crucial. If USD/INR manages to mean revert and close below 73.65, we could see range bound activity for a few more sessions. If we close above 73.65, Rupee could continue to remain under pressure. 74.30 is likely to act as a resistance," he said.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading over 600 points higher while the broader Nifty was near 11,000.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via