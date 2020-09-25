Rupee rebounds after hitting a one-month low against US dollar

The rupee came under pressure and weakened in line with broad USD strength this week. "USD/INR finally managed to break out of the 73.15-73.65 range which had been holding well for past few sessions. Today's weekly close will be crucial. If USD/INR manages to mean revert and close below 73.65, we could see range bound activity for a few more sessions. If we close above 73.65, Rupee could continue to remain under pressure. 74.30 is likely to act as a resistance," he said.