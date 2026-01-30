Rupee rebounds from record low of 92.02 to end marginally higher against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.89 and gained ground, touching 91.82 against the greenback during intraday trade. The currency touched its lowest-ever level of 92.02 before ending the session at 91.97 against the dollar.

PTI
Published30 Jan 2026, 05:41 PM IST
According to the Economic Survey, tabled in parliament on Thursday, the rupee is punching below its weight.
According to the Economic Survey, tabled in parliament on Thursday, the rupee is punching below its weight.(Bloomberg)

The rupee on Friday hit its record low of 92.02 before ending a tad higher at 91.97 against the US dollar, amid a firm American currency and volatile geopolitical cues.

Forex traders said sustained withdrawal of foreign funds and a negative trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.89 and gained ground, touching 91.82 against the greenback during intraday trade. The currency touched its lowest-ever level of 92.02 before ending the session at 91.97 against the dollar, registering a gain of just 2 paise from the previous closing level.

Also Read | Why fiscal policy matters more than monetary policy for bond yield currently

On Thursday, the rupee ended flat at its lowest level of 91.99 against the dollar. The currency recorded its previous lowest level of 92-a-dollar on January 23.

What led to rupee recovery?

"Indian rupee recovered from all-time lows on an overnight decline in crude oil and commodity prices. However, recovery in the US dollar index and FII outflows capped sharp gains. Dollar index rose after Donald Trump said that he would announce his nominee to head the US Federal Reserve," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.45 per cent higher at 96.57.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.96 per cent lower at USD 70.03 per barrel in futures trade.

Also Read | Economic Survey 2026 sees silver lining in rupee weakness amid 50% Trump tariffs

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 296.59 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 82,269.78, while the Nifty fell 98.25 points or 0.39 per cent to 25,320.65.

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth 393.97 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

According to the Economic Survey, tabled in parliament on Thursday, the rupee is "punching below its weight" and "investor reluctance to commit funds to India warrants examination at a time when inflation is under control, and the growth outlook is favourable".

RupeeIndian RupeeUS Dollar IndexDollar Index
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsRupee rebounds from record low of 92.02 to end marginally higher against US dollar
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.