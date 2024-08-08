Rupee recovers slightly from record low, opens 2 paise higher at 83.94 per dollar ahead of RBI policy

  • The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, was down at 103.06.

Ankit Gohel
Published8 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Trade Now
Rupee recovers slightly from record low, opens 2 paise higher at 83.94 per dollar ahead of RBI policy
Rupee recovers slightly from record low, opens 2 paise higher at 83.94 per dollar ahead of RBI policy(Photo: AFP)

Indian rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar on Thursday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy announcement. The local currency opened 2 paise higher at 83.94 per dollar as against its previous close of 83.96.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, was down at 103.06.

On Wednesday, rupee weakened to all-time low, hurt by the continued unwinding of carry trades and on dollar demand from local importers. The rupee fell to its record low of 83.9725 to the dollar before closing at 83.9550, its weakest closing level ever.

Also Read | Stock market strategy: Five stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — August 8

Asian currencies were mixed on the day with the Japanese yen rising slightly to 146.50 to the US dollar. The volatility on the yen, spurred possibly by the unwinding of carry trades, has been a worry for world markets, Reuters reported.

The RBI is expected to keep the key repo rate unchanged at 6.50%, while some of the economists are forecasting a change in stance. The focus will be on RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ comments on liquidity, which right now is in a sizeable surplus.

Weakness in Indian stock market, outflow of foreign funds and gains in crude oil prices may weigh on Indian rupee.

“RBI’s vigilant interventions have managed to anchor the rupee, preventing it from breaching the 84.00 level. Investors must carefully navigate their hedging strategies as global factors continue to shape market dynamics. In the near term, the rupee is projected to oscillate within a narrow band of 83.80 to 84.05, with a slightly broader range of 83.90 to 84.20 expected in the medium term,” said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex Advisors.

Also Read | RBI Monetary Policy Live: RBI likely to keep repo rate unchanged

Indian stock market opened flat ahead of the RBI policy amid weakness in global equities.

The Sensex opened 47.52 points, or 0.06%, lower at 79,420.49, while the Nifty 50 opened down by 48.95 points, or 0.2%, at 24,248.55.

FII Activity

On Wednesday, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth 3,314.76 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of 3,801.21 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
1.68 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
12,500

2 of 7Read Full Story
$210 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
5%

4 of 7Read Full Story
4.8%

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹500 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹2 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsRupee recovers slightly from record low, opens 2 paise higher at 83.94 per dollar ahead of RBI policy

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

152.45
09:45 AM | 8 AUG 2024
-1.4 (-0.91%)

Dabur India

638.05
09:44 AM | 8 AUG 2024
-1.35 (-0.21%)

Bharat Electronics

299.15
09:45 AM | 8 AUG 2024
-1.1 (-0.37%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

324.00
09:45 AM | 8 AUG 2024
-4.95 (-1.5%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

DCM Shriram

1,156.00
09:35 AM | 8 AUG 2024
60.35 (5.51%)

Triveni Turbines

672.00
09:35 AM | 8 AUG 2024
33.95 (5.32%)

Route Mobile

1,579.80
09:35 AM | 8 AUG 2024
77.85 (5.18%)

Suzlon Energy

72.65
09:35 AM | 8 AUG 2024
3.08 (4.43%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,289.000.00
    Chennai
    71,257.000.00
    Delhi
    70,704.000.00
    Kolkata
    70,842.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue