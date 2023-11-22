Rupee recovers, trades higher at 83.28 against the US dollar
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was flat at 103.58, near levels last seen in early September but off an overnight session low of 103.17.
The rupee recovered to trade higher around 83.28 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, amid a soft American currency. The local currency opened 6 paise higher at 83.30 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 83.36.
