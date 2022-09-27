Rupee  reels,  stocks slip  as  concerns over global growth weigh

The steep interest rate hikes being undertaken by global central banks from the US to South Africa to rein in runaway inflation have heightened the possibility of a global recession, leading to a selloff in risk assets. The prevailing risk-off sentiment is also aiding a flight to dollar assets, sending other currencies plunging. On Monday, the rupee weakened further to an all-time low, ending trading at 81.62 to a dollar, down 63 paise from the previous day.