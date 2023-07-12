Rupee rises 12 paise to end at 82.25 against the US dollar2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 09:10 AM IST
The dollar index slipped to a fresh two-month low of 101.33, while US yields extended their declines ahead of data that is expected to show that both headline and core US consumer price index rose 0.3% MoM in June, per a Reuters poll.
The Indian rupee ended 12 paise higher against the US dollar on Wednesday, registering gains for the third straight session amid broader weakness in the greenback ahead of the US inflation data. The local currency closed at 82.25 a dollar as compared to the previous close of 82.37.
