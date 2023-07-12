The Indian rupee ended 12 paise higher against the US dollar on Wednesday, registering gains for the third straight session amid broader weakness in the greenback ahead of the US inflation data . The local currency closed at 82.25 a dollar as compared to the previous close of 82.37.

The dollar index slipped to a fresh two-month low of 101.33, while US yields extended their declines ahead of data that is expected to show that both headline and core US consumer price index rose 0.3% MoM in June, per a Reuters poll.

On Tuesday, the rupee ended with a gain of 20 paise at 82.37 a dollar. The local unit has risen 0.6% so far this week.

Expectations of lower inflation in the US raised bets that the Federal Reserve may not need to hike interest rates beyond July this year, pressurizing the American currency.

However, Fed officials have indicated that one more rate hike after July could be needed.

Most Asian currencies rose 0.1% to 0.4% against the dollar ahead of the data, Reuters reported.

India's June inflation data, also due Wednesday, is expected to have risen 4.58% on-year from 4.25% in May, according to a Reuters poll.

Crude oil prices edged higher with the Brent oil futures trading flat at $79.40 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.07% to $74.88 a barrel.

On the domestic front, the Indian benchmark equity indices snapped their two-day winning run, as investors turned cautious ahead of the domestic and US inflation numbers which will potentially influence the next monetary policy moves by the US Fed and the Reserve Bank of India.

Sensex closed 224.94 points, or 0.34%, lower at 65,393.90 while the Nifty50 ended the day at 19,384.30, down 55.10 points, or 0.28%.

On Tuesday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought Indian equities worth ₹1,197.38 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net sold shares to the tune of ₹7.25 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test