Rupee rises 11 paise to 83.29 against US dollar in early trade on strong GDP data, easing oil prices
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.09% lower at 103.41.
The Indian rupee appreciated by 11 paise to 83.29 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday led by strong domestic economic data and gains in the equity market amid softening crude oil prices. The local currency opened higher at 83.28 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 83.40.
