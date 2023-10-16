Rupee falls 2 paise to end at record closing low of 83.28 against the US dollar
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13% down at 106.51.
The Indian rupee ended at record closing low of 83.28 against the US dollar on Monday. The local currency depreciated by 2 paise to end at 83.28 a dollar as against Friday’s close of 83.26.
