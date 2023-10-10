Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.24 against US dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee rose 2 paise to 83.24 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, helped by positive equity market trends even as concerns remained over the conflict in the Middle East. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened 3 paise higher at 83.23 a dollar as against its previous close of 83.26.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02% lower at 106.07.

On Monday, the rupee slipped 1 paise to settle at 83.26 against the US dollar.

While the rupee made marginal gains in early trade, Gaurang Somaiya, forex and bullion analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial services, said, "we expect the USD-INR (Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 83.05 and 83.40".

The attack on Israel by Hamas has raised fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.35% to $87.84 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 309.97 points or 0.47% to 65,822.36 points while the broader NSE Nifty 50 advanced 94 points or 0.48% to 19,606.35 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth ₹997.76 crore, according to exchange data.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

