Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.25 against US dollar in early trade
The US dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, declined by 0.06% to 105.52.
The rupee appreciated 2 paise to 83.25 against the US dollar in morning trade on Thursday, amid a drop in crude oil price and softness in the American currency. The local unit opened at 83.26 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 83.27.
