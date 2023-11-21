Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.32 against US dollar in early trade
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.21% lower at 103.21.
The rupee recovered from its record closing low levels and appreciated 2 paise to 83.32 against the US dollar in morning trade on Tuesday, tracking the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market and positive domestic equities. The local unit opened 1 paise higher at 83.33 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 83.34.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started