Rupee rises 29 paise to 74.07 against US dollar

The rupee extended gains for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday as the domestic currency rose by 29 paise to close at 74.07 against the US dollar. The currency opened at 74.20 against the greenback as compared to Wednesday's close of 74.36 per dollar.

"Rupee found support and trades strong yet again as dollar index weakness helped rupee scale higher towards 74.00. The major move can be expected once the rupee starts trading above 74.00 and moves towards 73.50. Going ahead range can be seen between 73.75-74.25 incoming sessions," Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities said.

This is the fourth straight session of gain for the rupee, during which it has appreciated by 94 paise.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.07 per cent to USD 67.99 per barrel.

The BSE Sensex closed 32 points or 0.06% higher at 49,765.94, while the Nifty 50 ended the session at 14,894.9, up 30.35 points or 0.2%.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

