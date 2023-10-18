Rupee falls 1 paisa to close at 83.27 against US dollar
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05% to 106.20.
The Indian rupee ended 1 paisa lower against the US dollar on Wednesday amid surging crude oil prices overseas and negative cues from domestic equity markets. The local unit ended at 83.27 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 83.26.
