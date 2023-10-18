Rupee falls 1 paisa to close at 83.27 against US dollar

The Indian rupee ended 1 paisa lower against the US dollar on Wednesday amid surging crude oil prices overseas and negative cues from domestic equity markets. The local unit ended at 83.27 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 83.26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, fresh foreign capital inflows and a weak greenback against major rivals overseas restricted the loss in rupee, forex traders said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05% to 106.20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 83.26 against the US dollar.

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said the rupee declined amid weak domestic markets and a jump in crude oil prices.

“However, the softening of the US dollar cushioned the downside. The US dollar softened as US President Joe Biden landed in Israel raising expectations that the Hamas-Israel conflict may get contained." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This waned safe-haven demand for the US dollar. Dovish comments from US Federal Reserve officials also weighed on the greenback. Economic data from the US on Tuesday topped forecasts as retail sales and industrial production were better than market expectations," he said.

Choudhary also said that traders may take cues from housing market data and the US Beige Book, a report based on the analysis of Federal Reserve officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹82.90 to ₹83.60," he added.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, witnessed a sharp rise of 2.99% to $92.59 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the domestic equity market witnessed significant selling pressure on Wednesday, with the benchmark indices ending in negative territory amid growing concerns about an escalation of the Israel-Hamas war. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 551.07 points, or 0.83%, lower at 65,877.02, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 140.40 points, or 0.71%, to settle at 19,671.10.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth ₹263.68 crore, according to exchange data.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

