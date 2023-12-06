Rupee rises 3 paise to 83.35 against US dollar
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.11% lower at 103.93.
The rupee appreciated 3 paise to 83.35 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday led by a drop in US treasury yields and sustained foreign fund inflows. The local currency opened at 83.35 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.38.
