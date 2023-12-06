Rupee rises 3 paise to 83.35 against US dollar

The rupee appreciated 3 paise to 83.35 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday led by a drop in US treasury yields and sustained foreign fund inflows. The local currency opened at 83.35 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.38.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.11% lower at 103.93.

On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 83.37 against the dollar.

Investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decision later this week.

“The RBI's policy, commencing on Tuesday with a decision due on Friday, will be closely monitored," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

The central bank is expected to maintain the status quo on the short-term interest rate in its monetary policy review.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to begin its three-day deliberations on December 6. Governor Das will unveil the MPC decision on December 8.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.04% to $77.17 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the Sensex was trading 335.22 points, or 0.48%, higher at 69,631.36, while the Nifty 50 gained 82.00 points, or 0.39%, to 20,937.10.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth ₹5,223.51 crore, according to exchange data.

