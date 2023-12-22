Rupee rises 3 paise to trade at 83.25 against the US dollar
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01% higher at 101.85.
The Indian rupee rose 3 paise to 83.25 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, tracking lower greenback on the back of easing US Treasury yields. The local currency opened at 83.24 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 83.28.
