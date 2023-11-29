Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.28 against US dollar in early trade
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.13% at 102.61.
The Indian rupee gained 5 paise to 83.28 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid a weak American currency and foreign fund inflow in the domestic equities. The local currency opened higher at 83.31 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 83.33.
