Rupee rises 7 paise to open at 83.14 against the US dollar

Rupee rises 7 paise to open at 83.14 against the US dollar1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST
The dollar index retreated in the Asia session to 104.86, having reached a six-month high of 105.15 in the New York session. The 10-year U.S. yield was down about eight basis points from Thursday's high of near 4.30%, Reuters reported.
The Indian rupee opened 7 paise higher against the US dollar on Friday led by a softer dollar amid a pullback in US treasury yields. The local currency opened at 83.14 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.21.
